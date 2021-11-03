Gold price drops THB50 in the morning trade

At close on Tuesday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB28,150 per baht weight and selling price THB28,250, while gold ornaments were THB27,636.68 and THB28,750, respectively.



The spot gold price on Wednesday morning hovered around US$1,782 (THB59,429) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Tuesday dropped by $6.4 to $1,789.4 per ounce due to pressure from the appreciation of the US dollar, while investors are keeping an eye on the monetary policy meetings of the US Federal Reserve's (Fed) on Wednesday night and of the Bank of England (BOE) on Thursday.

The Hong Kong gold price, meanwhile, dropped by HK$70 to $16,580 (THB71,065) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.