SET expected to fluctuate amid mixed sentiment

Krungsri Securities forecast the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index on Wednesday (November 3) would fluctuate between 1,610 and 1,630 points.

It said negative sentiment of falling oil price and investors' move to follow the outcome of Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) and Opec+ meetings would pressure the index.

"However, mass buy-ups of SCB which gained its unique positive sentiment and shares whose third-quarter profit is expected to grow would help boost the index," Krungsri Securities said.

It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:

▪︎ SCB whose recently invested 17.8 billion baht to acquire 51 per cent shareholding in Bitkub.

▪︎ GULF, BGRIM, CHG, BCH, BDMS, KCE and JMT, whose third-quarter profit is expected to grow.

▪︎ AOT, AAV, BA, MINT, KBANK, SCB, CPN, CRC, HMPRO, CPALL, AMATA, WHA, MAJOR, BTS, BEM and VGI, which benefit from the country reopening.

Published : November 03, 2021

By : THE NATION

