SET expected to fluctuate amid mixed sentiment

It said negative sentiment of falling oil price and investors' move to follow the outcome of Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) and Opec+ meetings would pressure the index.
"However, mass buy-ups of SCB which gained its unique positive sentiment and shares whose third-quarter profit is expected to grow would help boost the index," Krungsri Securities said.
It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:
▪︎ SCB whose recently invested 17.8 billion baht to acquire 51 per cent shareholding in Bitkub.
▪︎ GULF, BGRIM, CHG, BCH, BDMS, KCE and JMT, whose third-quarter profit is expected to grow.
▪︎ AOT, AAV, BA, MINT, KBANK, SCB, CPN, CRC, HMPRO, CPALL, AMATA, WHA, MAJOR, BTS, BEM and VGI, which benefit from the country reopening.
Published : November 03, 2021
By : THE NATION
