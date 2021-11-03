JETRO introduces the campaign "Japan Fruits Festival ~Seasonal Gift from Japan~"

Mr. Toshihiro Kudo, Chief Executive Officer of Tsugaru Mirai Agricultural Cooperative, one of the major farmers’ groups of apples in Japan, commented that "I would love to see Thai people trying fresh apples from Aomori, which have been grown with great care from the farmers." Also, Vice President of Supermarket & Food at The Mall Group, Mr. Supawut Chaiprasitkul, added that "We are really glad to be a part of this campaign that aims to promote Japanese fruits of premium quality as it aligns with our core value that we have adhered to - that is to deliver the best products to our customers. I hope this project becomes a great success."

The campaign "Japan Fruits Festival ~Seasonal Gift from Japan~" has been initiated by the joint effort of Wismettac Foods Inc. and Nihon Agri Inc., two major fruit importers and exporters in Japan, in collaboration with the retail stores that are certified with the "Japanese Food Supporter Stores" logo, which account for a total of seven brands and 138 branches, on top of the 15 online stores, all working together to encourage Thai people to have a taste of the appealing Japanese fruits this season.

The PR strategy of this campaign is implemented through three channels.

• The first channel includes leading media agencies as well as influencers on various platforms. Different keywords are sent out to convey the untold, yet fascinating, stories about Japanese fruits to the consumers to increase the fanbase. The main page of the campaign website will see the content from Wongnai, a leading restaurant review website and application in Thailand with more than 10 million active users per month. Besides, the stories about the Japanese farmers who grow their produce with great care and attention to every detail will be unveiled on online magazines such as The Cloud. Five food influencers will also reveal their secrets about how to bring out the best taste of such Japanese fruits using their creative recipes.

• The second channel includes retail and online stores where the communication is made using the staff and/or in-store advertising. The list of participating stores is available on Wongnai's website.

• The third channel includes the "Forward the Japanese Fruits" survey. Those who complete the survey at the store or via mobile device will receive a special gift from the campaign, which is a kilo of sweet potato from Japan, valued at 350 baht. A total of 20,000 prizes will be given away during the campaign, and anyone who may be convinced that Japanese fruits look good but have never triedcan easily give it a try now. This activity will last until 31 January, so don't forget it!

In addition, JETRO Bangkok is also running the business matchmaking event called "JETRO Online Business Matching & Exhibition of Japanese Food Products 2021" three times within this budget year. The first event has recently come to an end with estimated approximately 1,100 million yen in trade (approximately 333 million baht). The second event will last from 18 October to 12 November 2021, with expected number of participants greater than the first one. Both the marketing campaign and the matchmaking event are carried out with an objective to help expand business opportunities for those who export foods from Japan to Thailand.

Find more information about the campaign at http://www.wongnai.com/news/japan-fruits-festival.

｜No. of campaign participant stores expected (In alphabetical order)

[Physical stores]

No. Expected participating retailers Expected No. of participating retailers 1 Big-C 25 2 Foodland 15 3 Gourmet Market 9 4 Lotus’s 25 5 Makro 25 6 MaxValu 25 7 Tops Supermarket 14

[Online stores]