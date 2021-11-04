Saha Group and B.Grimm join forces on real estate development, industrial projects, and social engagement activities

BANGKOK, November 2021: Saha Pathana Inter-holding Public Company Limited signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with B.Grimm Joint Venture Holding Company Limited to collaborate on real estate and industrial projects, aiming to apply value engineering from the design stage to optimize investment, as well as provide energy efficient and healthy living solutions for the residents.
Saha Group led by Mr. Boonsithi Chokwatana, Chairman of Saha Group, and Mr. Vichai Kulsomphob, President of Saha Pathana Inter-holding Public Company Limited, signed an MOU with B.Grimm led by Dr. Harald Link, Chairman of B.Grimm, Ms. Caroline Link, President of B.Grimm Joint Venture Holding Company Limited, and Mr. Fabrice Goetschmann, President of B.Grimm Industrial Businesses. This strategic partnership will explore new business opportunities centered around industrial and real estate development, capitalizing on each party’s customer base to create synergy while sustainably supporting the local community and environment.
Dr. Harald Link, Chairman of B.Grimm, revealed that he was honoured to have taken part in the MOU signing ceremony between B.Grimm and Saha Group, viewed as an important step towards strengthening a partnership. With this milestone agreement, B.Grimm aims to work closely with Saha Group in bringing value engineering to help in project development.
This includes customizing and optimizing infrastructure from the design stage, including facades, lighting, air conditioning infrastructure, low-voltage and medium-voltage electrical products among other solutions. The objectives are to provide savings on upfront costs in the design phase, and on long-term running costs through energy-efficient solutions, whilst maintaining optimal performance.
“I am delighted that today we are taking the partnership between Saha Group and B.Grimm to a new level,” remarked Dr. Link following the MOU ceremony. “We have a long-lasting relationship since my grandfather's generation and we have continually endeavoured to support important social engagement activities in Thailand to improve education, equestrianism, culture, religion, community livelihoods, and the environment.
“Recently, we also joined forces with Saha Group to donate food and necessities to vulnerable groups suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic in the Khlong Toei community. Hence, this MOU embodies a firm commitment between B.Grimm and Saha Group to support the development of local communities, and will also reinforce our solutions to promote an energy-efficient and environmentally-friendly approach to real estate and industrial development, ultimately creating a comfortable, secure, and hygienic indoor environment for our stakeholders.”
Mr. Vichai Kulsomphob, President of Saha Pathana Inter-holding Public Company Limited, expressed Saha Group’s pleasure in collaborating with B.Grimm. Both companies’ wide array of products and services enables them to explore countless opportunities in offering the best solutions to entrepreneurs and consumers alike.
“Saha Group’s businesses cover the entire process from upstream to downstream, encompassing businesses such as industrial park and real estate development, food and beverage, services, and retail. B.Grimm’s wide range of solutions can strengthen our portfolio, while the diversity of our businesses can support B.Grimm’s industrial expertise such as cooling and security industries. For instance, high-quality anti-moisture and anti-mildew textiles will reinforce B.Grimm’s air-conditioning business, while elevating B.Grimm’s security business by developing a cybersecurity focus.
“For our first collaborative project, B.Grimm and Saha Group have begun designing energy-efficient and healthy living solutions for KingฺBridge Tower, the tallest smart-office building in Thailand located on Rama 3 Road by the Chao Phraya River. It is also the first project under Saha Capital Tower Company Limited which combines technological innovation with green spaces to provide convenience, safety, and a healthy environment for all building users.”
Published : November 04, 2021
