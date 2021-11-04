Saha Group and B.Grimm join forces on real estate development, industrial projects, and social engagement activities

BANGKOK, November 2021: Saha Pathana Inter-holding Public Company Limited signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with B.Grimm Joint Venture Holding Company Limited to collaborate on real estate and industrial projects, aiming to apply value engineering from the design stage to optimize investment, as well as provide energy efficient and healthy living solutions for the residents.

Saha Group led by Mr. Boonsithi Chokwatana, Chairman of Saha Group, and Mr. Vichai Kulsomphob, President of Saha Pathana Inter-holding Public Company Limited, signed an MOU with B.Grimm led by Dr. Harald Link, Chairman of B.Grimm, Ms. Caroline Link, President of B.Grimm Joint Venture Holding Company Limited, and Mr. Fabrice Goetschmann, President of B.Grimm Industrial Businesses. This strategic partnership will explore new business opportunities centered around industrial and real estate development, capitalizing on each party’s customer base to create synergy while sustainably supporting the local community and environment.

Dr. Harald Link, Chairman of B.Grimm, revealed that he was honoured to have taken part in the MOU signing ceremony between B.Grimm and Saha Group, viewed as an important step towards strengthening a partnership. With this milestone agreement, B.Grimm aims to work closely with Saha Group in bringing value engineering to help in project development.