Falling oil price in response to Opec+ meeting outcome casts shadow on SET

However, the index would be under pressure due to falling oil price after the Opec+ has declared to raise oil output by 400,000 barrels per day in December, Krungsri Securities said.

It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:

▪︎ GULF, BGRIM, CHG, BCH, BDMS, KCE and JMT, whose third-quarter profit is expected to grow.

▪︎ AOT, KBANK, SCB, CPN, CRC, HMPRO, CPALL, AMATA, WHA, BTS, BEM and VGI, which benefit from the country reopening.