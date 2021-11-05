Gold shines bright in the opening trade

A Gold Traders Association report at 9.29am said the buying price of a gold bar was THB28,250 per baht weight and selling price THB28,350, while the buying and selling price of gold ornaments is THB27,742.80 and THB28,850, respectively.
At close on Thursday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB28,050 per baht weight and selling price THB28,150, while gold ornaments were THB27,545.72 and THB28,650, respectively.
The spot gold price on Friday morning hovered around US$1,795 (THB59,879) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Thursday surged by $29.6 to $1,793.5 per ounce due to support from the fall in US government bond yields and from a signal of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) that it is not accelerating the rate hike.
The Hong Kong gold price, meanwhile, rose sharply by HK$140 to $16,620 (THB71,238) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.
Published : November 05, 2021
By : THE NATION
