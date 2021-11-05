Gold shines bright in the opening trade

At close on Thursday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB28,050 per baht weight and selling price THB28,150, while gold ornaments were THB27,545.72 and THB28,650, respectively.



The spot gold price on Friday morning hovered around US$1,795 (THB59,879) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Thursday surged by $29.6 to $1,793.5 per ounce due to support from the fall in US government bond yields and from a signal of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) that it is not accelerating the rate hike.

The Hong Kong gold price, meanwhile, rose sharply by HK$140 to $16,620 (THB71,238) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.