Marriott Partners With KTC and KRUNGSRI Credit Card To Host Highly Rewarding Consumer Travel Fair In Bangkok

Marriott International, one of Thailand's largest hotel groups, will play a key role in the revival of the Kingdom's tourism industry this month as it hosts a major consumer travel fair in the heart of Bangkok.

The "Marriott Thailand Travel Show" will see 41 Marriott hotels and resorts, covering 14 distinct brands, come together at EmQuartier from 8-14 November 2021, to showcase their world-class accommodation, services and guest experiences. The aim is to stimulate domestic travel demand and give local residents the opportunity to stay in style in desirable destinations all across Thailand.

During the week-long travel fair at the popular Bangkok lifestyle mall, Thai nationals and local expats will be able to learn all about Marriott's properties and discover a series of attractive packages and promotions for their next vacation.

And that's not all; under a partnership with Krungsri Credit Card, the major Thai credit card provider, visitors to the Marriott Thailand Travel Show will be treated to an array of additional privileges. Cardholders who spend a minimum of THB 1,000 per day on their Krungsri Credit Card will be able to earn 15% cashback through point redemption, and those who spend THB 25,000 or more in one month will receive between THB 250 and THB 2,000 in cashback!