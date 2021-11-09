Courtyard by Marriott Debuts In Phuket The Pearl Of The Andaman, With The Opening Of Courtyard By Marriott Phuket Town

Courtyard by Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio of 30 hotel brands, today announced the opening of its newest hotel on the tropical island of Phuket, Thailand. Located in the heart of Phuket's old town, the 248-room Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town is set to provide a sophisticated yet comfortable environment for guests as they explore the rich culture and heritage of southern Thailand.

"We are excited to bring the Courtyard by Marriott brand to Thailand's most famous resort destination with the opening of Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town," said Jakob Helgen, Area Vice President of Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia and Myanmar, Marriott International. "The opening of Courtyard Phuket Town marks Marriott International's 46th property in Thailand and further compliments our commitment to growth in the region, bringing a diversified portfolio for different types of travelers to this popular leisure destination."

Located approximately 40 minutes away from Phuket International Airport by car, Courtyard Phuket Town is easily accessible from other regional and international destinations. The hotel is perfectly positioned in the historical center of this charming provincial capital, allowing travelers to explore authentic local markets, such as the Sunday Walking Street Market and Chillva Market, as well as museums and temples that reflect the island's classical Sino-Portuguese and Peranakan heritage. Guests can discover the best that Phuket has to offer from nearby shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Those looking to experience Phuket's picturesque beaches can visit the popular Patong Beach and Kata Beach, both within less than half an hour's drive from the hotel.