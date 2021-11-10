TCEB: Huge MICE opportunities from China-Lao train service Road shows prepare NE operators to Chinese influx

Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), together with The Association of Domestic Travel (ADT) and Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA), have held a series of conferences in four north-eastern provinces to gear them up towards MICE businesses coming from China, Lao PDR and Vietnam. The GMS Logistics Business MICE Road Shows on the R3A-EEC route brought local entrepreneurs and executives together to discuss preparations for the incoming traffic of MICE, an acronym that stands for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions. The road shows were held separately in Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Khon Kaen and Buriram provinces on 1-5 November.
TCEB, the public organisation, expects to see MICE traffic surging as a result of Thailand's re-opening to international visitors on 1 November and the inauguration of China-Lao rapid train services on 2 December. The train, with the medium speed, will create more international travel connections among China, Laos PDR and Thailand to provide valuable contributions in terms of economy and tourism promotion to the kingdom, said TCEB Director Salanroj Sutaschuto. "There will be more MICE travellers who will here in Thailand for contacts, trade, investment, as well as attending meetings, seminars and conferences," he said. These MICE travellers' spending on trips is considerable more than typical tourists, thus contributing significantly to the Thai economy, he stated. "The arrivals of MICE visitors also boost the confidence on Thailand and showing the country's capability in organising large-scale events in national and international levels."
The launch of the China-Lao rapid train project is likely to spur massive travel of Chinese people, especially those of the MICE category, who will head to Nong Khai and the north-eastern region as well, Mr Salanroj added. In line with the government's re-opening policy, TCEB is set to play its part in propelling the country's MICE industry. TCEB will do so by means of accelerating communication about the potential and readiness of Thailand to support all MICE sectors from abroad. He pointed out that the China-Lao train services will offer a notable opportunity for the Thai MICE industry to tap more MICE traffic from the public and private sectors of China.
"With the train, it is convenient, fast, and costing less for them to come than by cars or by air." The results of the road shows will be used in the GMS Logistic Tourism MICE & Trade Forum event to be held on 2-3 December, he added.
Meanwhile, ADT President Thanapol Cheewarattanaporn described the road shows as being very beneficial. The events were timed to enable parties concerned to prepare themselves to receive those arriving from the China-Lao trains. Each day, there will be a total of 18 train services, 14 of them for freight movements and four for passengers. Between 5,000 and 10,000 of these train passengers are expect to cross the borders to Nong Khai province.
The number of passengers on the train is projected to soar to 480,000 in 2025 and the economy likewise will be clearly enhanced, he said.
In the first half of 2021, Nong Khai province's border trade value was amounted to more than 36 billion baht. Clearly, the inauguration of China-Lao rapid train service will benefit Thailand's economy and tourism for it creating more economic activities.
Published : November 10, 2021
