TCEB: Huge MICE opportunities from China-Lao train service Road shows prepare NE operators to Chinese influx

TCEB, the public organisation, expects to see MICE traffic surging as a result of Thailand's re-opening to international visitors on 1 November and the inauguration of China-Lao rapid train services on 2 December. The train, with the medium speed, will create more international travel connections among China, Laos PDR and Thailand to provide valuable contributions in terms of economy and tourism promotion to the kingdom, said TCEB Director Salanroj Sutaschuto. "There will be more MICE travellers who will here in Thailand for contacts, trade, investment, as well as attending meetings, seminars and conferences," he said. These MICE travellers' spending on trips is considerable more than typical tourists, thus contributing significantly to the Thai economy, he stated. "The arrivals of MICE visitors also boost the confidence on Thailand and showing the country's capability in organising large-scale events in national and international levels."

The launch of the China-Lao rapid train project is likely to spur massive travel of Chinese people, especially those of the MICE category, who will head to Nong Khai and the north-eastern region as well, Mr Salanroj added. In line with the government's re-opening policy, TCEB is set to play its part in propelling the country's MICE industry. TCEB will do so by means of accelerating communication about the potential and readiness of Thailand to support all MICE sectors from abroad. He pointed out that the China-Lao train services will offer a notable opportunity for the Thai MICE industry to tap more MICE traffic from the public and private sectors of China.