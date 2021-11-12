Oil swings as Biden faces mounting pressure to rein in prices

"Where we are at this point is prices have risen because demand is rising and so you need a more permanent supply response," said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.

Meanwhile, inventories at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for benchmark U.S. crude futures, fell by about 36,000 barrels Nov. 5-9, according to traders citing data from Wood Mackenzie on Thursday.

This past year oil prices have soared as an economic recovery from the pandemic boosts demand. Rising prices prompted President Joe Biden to weigh the merits of an emergency crude release. As much as 60 million barrels could be released from the SPR, in part by bringing forward mandated sales from 2022, according to Citigroup Inc. That would be enough to wipe out the supply deficit that the Energy Information Administration has forecast for the rest of this year.

West Texas Intermediate for December delivery fell 62 cents to $80.70 a barrel at 12:22 p.m. in New York. Brent for January settlement dropped 39 cents to $82.06 a barrel.