Disney slumps most in 18 months on streaming service slowdown

"We identified the need for the content way back exactly a year ago and have prepared a very strong cadence of content, which will now hit the pipeline in the second half of this year," Chapek said.

Investors used to seeing big beats for Disney+ subscribers will have to adjust to this new level of growth, at least in the short run, said Markus Hansen, a portfolio manager at Vontobel Asset Management in New York. "We've gotten ahead of ourselves and we're sort of normalizing," he said.

Disney reported fourth-quarter earnings of 37 cents a share, excluding some items, missing analysts' projections of 49 cents. Sales in the period ended Oct. 2 rose to $18.5 billion, trailing estimates of $18.8 billion.

Chapek said in September that investors should expect Disney+ subscribers to "increase by low single-digit millions" from the previous quarter. While analysts reduced their estimates, they still expected the service to add 4.9 million customers.

Losses in the direct-to-consumer business, which includes Disney+, widened to $630 million, the result of heavy spending on TV shows and movies. Wall Street projections were for a loss of $438.8 million.

In Disney's traditional TV business, profit fell 11% to $1.64 billion, due to higher programming and marketing costs for the ABC broadcast network, along with lower affiliate fees from cable networks such as ESPN, which had an extra week in the year-ago period.

The company estimated the additional week boosted pretax income in the prior-year quarter by about $200 million.

Profit at the company's theme-park business, the largest in the world, came to $640 million, compared with a year-earlier loss, largely driven by the consumer products business. That was less than the $864.4 million analysts had forecast and was the result of international losses and a profit of just $244 million in the domestic parks.

The Disney film studio posted a loss of $65 million in the period, compared with a profit a year ago, reflecting marketing costs and other expenses for major releases like "Black Widow" and "Jungle Cruise" that outstripped revenue.

Chapek said he planned to maintain flexibility with the company's film release strategy, potentially putting movies online far sooner than in the past.

"While Covid will be in the rearview mirror, God willing, I think changing consumer behavior is something that's going to be more permanent," he said.