A 28-year-old aims to build Southeast Asias top solar farm

The funds will go toward constructing the first phase of a 500-megawatt plant in a province about 130 kilometers (81 miles) north of Manila. That would increase the country's solar capacity by almost 50% and be able to power about 800,000 homes when completed. The offering comes as the Philippines haltingly moves away from fossil fuels.

"Solar is no longer a marginal piece of the energy mix but will comprise a majority of new capacity," Leviste, the chief executive officer, said in an interview.

The offering period for the unit will be Dec. 1 to Dec. 7, with trading beginning Dec. 17 on the Philippine Stock Exchange.

Leviste's mother is Loren Legarda, deputy speaker of the House of Representatives and a former candidate for vice president. His father was the governor of Batangas province outside Manila.

Leviste founded Solar Philippines in 2013 after selling the shares in Tesla Motors Inc. and SolarCity Corp. he bought while attending Yale University. He was convinced that solar power could lower electricity prices for the islands, but progress has been slow.