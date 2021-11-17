Epic CEO blasts Apple and Google, calls for single app store

The Google Play Store service fee "has never been simply for payment processing," Google spokesman Dan Jackson said in am emailed response. "It's how we provide Android and Google Play for free and invest in the many distribution, development, and security services that support developers and consumers in South Korea and around the world."

Apple didn't respond to a request for comment.

Epic has been locked in a legal fight with Apple and Google for over a year after it forced the issue of how they handle payments by releasing a version of Fortnite that included its own system to purchase in-game items. The game was removed from both the App Store and Play Store for breaching their rules, prompting Sweeney's company to sue the two operators. Legal filings from Epic this week alleged Google set up an internal task force to confront the issue of Fortnite sidestepping the company's app store and fees.

Apple and Google have consistently said that the fees they charge on purchases via their mobile marketplaces help provide security for users and a global audience for developers. Sweeney sees their exclusionary practices as anathema to the founding principles of the web, arguing that their "policies are so restrictive that if the worldwide web had been embedded after the smartphone, then Apple and Google would have blocked all web browsers from being released on their platforms."

Epic Games operates its own Epic Games Store for PC gamers, which also charges a platform fee, albeit a lower one, and Sweeney doesn't dispute Google and Apple's right to profit from their work.

"There's a store market, there's a payments market, and there are many other related markets," he said. "And it's critical that antitrust enforcement not allow a monopolist in one market to use their control of that market to impose control over unrelated markets."