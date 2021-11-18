Arabica coffee prices are the highest in almost a decade

Local arabica prices in Brazil and Colombia are at fresh record highs. There are increased concerns of more contract defaults in both countries from farmers that had sold the beans at much lower levels in forward deals.

About 3.5 million bags of coffee - more than 400 million pounds - are sitting in Brazilian warehouses, according to Anike Ejlers Wolthers, founder of Red Container Coffee, a broker based in Santos, the country's main export hub. Shipments are taking as long as 100 days when the normal is 30, she said.

Gains on Wednesday were fueled by short covering tied to the soon-to-expire December contract, traders said.

India is also facing yield erosion from too much rain. Meanwhile, Ethiopia's civil war has spared exports so far, yet any adverse developments for Africa's largest arabica grower could tighten the pipeline further.

Elevated freight and fertilizer costs are compounding the industry's supply head winds, and La Nina weather condition could bring erratic weather to South America in the coming months.

Companies are feeling it.

Israel-based Strauss Group, one of the biggest roasters in Europe, said this week higher raw material materials, notably coffee and milk, are eroding margins. The company has raised prices in Brazil, and also in Ukraine, Romania, Serbia and Poland.

Brazilian exporters have been unable to ship millions of bags of coffee in recent months because of port bottlenecks. Vietnam, the biggest producer of robusta, has had problems with supply chain disruptions and soaring Asian freight routes.

"In Brazil, there's a lot of stress on the trees and input costs for fertilizer are rising, so you're not going to get farmers suddenly turning on the taps and producing much more coffee," Geordie Wilkes, head of research at broker Sucden Financial in London, said by phone. "Even if you get a better arabica crop next year, you're looking at a balanced market at best."

In other soft commodities, cotton for March delivery advanced 1.6% to $1.1692 a pound, the highest close since July 2011, on shrinking supply.

There's speculation that India is considering to restrict cotton exports in a bid to bring high prices down for the fiber and yarn, said Peter Egli at Plexus Cotton. That would prompt buyers to seek supplies in other countries such as the U.S. and Brazil.