AstraZeneca publishes more positive data on Covid antibody treatment

The data from both trials -- known as Provent and Tackle -- add to positive outcomes reported earlier this year. Astra also plans to do a pediatric trial for the monoclonal antibody, according to Chief Executive Officer Pascal Soriot.

The Provent trial was designed specifically for people who may not respond adequately to vaccines, such as transplant patients and those undergoing chemotherapy. There were no cases of severe Covid-19 or related deaths among those receiving the drug in those tests. In the placebo arm, five people developed severe versions of the disease and two died, the company said.

The Tackle outpatient trial also focused on those at risk of severe disease with conditions including cancer, diabetes and obesity. About 52% of participants identified as Hispanic or Latino. Both trials found the cocktail was generally well-tolerated.

An initial readout from the Provent trial in August showed the drug prevented symptomatic disease in high-risk individuals by 77%. In results published in October from the Tackle trial, the drug was shown to halve the risk of mild to moderate disease worsening if given within seven days of symptoms.

The data indicate that the drug can provide "my vulnerable patients with the long-lasting protection they urgently need," Hugh Montgomery, professor of intensive-care medicine at University College London and principal investigator on the the trial, said in a statement.