U.S. stocks sink into close on rout in tech shares

"I don't know why the tape collapsed late but the market has rallied so much, so quickly, a retracement has to happen at some point. This could be the start," said Mike Zigmont, head of trading and research at Harvest Volatility Management.

The Powell nomination had dominated market sentiment for much of the day before the big about-face in equities. The yield on two-year bonds jumped toward 0.6%. The U.S. swaps market is now pricing a full 25 basis point rate hike into the June Fed meeting, with a second increase seen for next November. The dollar climbed, while gold slumped more than 2% and oil gained.

Biden had been considering between Powell and Lael Brainard, who he nominated to move up to vice chair. The Powell choice comes amid growing concern the U.S. central bank may fall behind the curve in combating sticky inflation. Consumer-price growth is surging at the fastest pace in decades and expectations for price growth are at the highest since 2013.

"The whole point is it doesn't change anything -- the same issues are on his plate now, which is are they going to be right that the pop in inflation is going to be transitory and if not, what do they do about it?" David Donabedian, chief investment officer of CIBC Private Wealth Management, said by phone. "The choice about Powell's renomination is all about continuity."