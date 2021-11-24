China slows its progress on U.S. trade deal purchases amid talks

U.S. officials have recently increased their calls for China to abide by the agreement, though it's unknown what steps it would take in response to Beijing failing to meet its goals. The trade targets expire at the end of next month, although it includes a sentence that both sides expect the increase in purchases to continue in "2022 through 2025."

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in September that China isn't abiding by its commitments and pointed to Beijing preventing the purchase of "tens of billions of dollars" of Boeing planes. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said last month that the administration would work to enforce China's commitments in the trade deal.

Tai acknowledged earlier this month that China's performance "hasn't been perfect" and officials are working on their next steps.

"So what do we do about it? That's the million-dollar question," she said, adding "it's something we're working on."