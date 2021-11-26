GULF teams up with IEAT and PEA ENCOM for the joint study and investment in a power business in Samut Sakorn Industrial Estate

Ms. Porntipa Chinvetkitvanit, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, GULF, said: “GULF is honored to be a trusted business partner of both the IEAT and PEA ENCOM in collaborating on this feasibility study for energy business development in Samut Sakhon Industrial Estate. This joint endeavor is in line with our company’s business direction as we are always on the lookout for new business opportunities. GULF is equipped with technology and investment funding plus a well-established and a globally-connected network with leading energy technology suppliers. GULF is ready to invest in energy innovations including renewable energy and the digital energy business to help strengthen the country’s energy security and drive towards the future of energy transition. We hope that this cooperation will be effective in meeting the electricity demand of the industrial sector and will support the sector striving forward.”

Mr. Khemmarat Sartpreecha, Acting Managing Director, PEA ENCOM, said: “PEA ENCOM is very pleased to have the opportunity to be a part of this feasibility study, jointly investing in a power business with the IEAT and GULF. The joint study and development of power plant is key infrastructure and an important factor in response to the growth of Thailand’s industrial sector. It will also boost industrial customers’ confidence as the strength and cooperation between partners will strengthen the stability of the electricity supply. The feasibility study on an IPS, microgrid, and smart metering as well as an energy platform will definitely transform the energy industry of the future as we move forward into the era of smart energy. PEA ENCOM hopes that this collaboration will lead the way for other business partnerships in the future.”