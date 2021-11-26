Fri, November 26, 2021

business

PT Max Card holders can get THB100 off on kitchen gas cylinder if they also have state welfare card

PT Max Card members who also hold a state welfare card will be granted a 100 baht discount per person for the purchase of a gas cylinder at all PT stores nationwide.

PTG Group is offering a discount on LPG household gas cylinders to PT Max Card holders who also hold a state welfare card.
This subsidy runs until the end of the year and is limited to 30,000 tanks worth a total of 3 million baht.
Suwatchai Pitakwongsaporn, managing director of PTG Group subsidiary Atlas Energy, said PT Max Card members who also hold a state welfare card will be granted a 100 baht discount per person for the purchase of a gas cylinder at all PT stores nationwide. The discount applies to all sizes of tanks, ranging from 4 to 15 kilograms.
“The aim of this promotion is to ease members’ burden amid the Covid-19 crisis and help the country pull through as soon as possible,” he said.
Suwatchai said those eligible can also get the discount via https://pro.pt.co.th:8082/government_card/.
Call (02) 032 8888 from 8am to 5pm for more information.

