Reskilling staff necessary for digital transformation, say experts

Porntip Iyimapun, founder and CEO of PacRim Group, said most organisations face four challenges: fear of change, unclear direction, problems with organisation structure and lack of leadership.

“To deal with these challenges, leaders must build their credibility to gain trust, set up clear directions, manage systems and procedures in line with a new strategy and boost their staffs’ potential,” she said.

"Leaders alone cannot drive the organisation towards success. For that, they need to leverage all resources as much as possible.”