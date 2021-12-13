Sun, December 12, 2021

Reskilling staff necessary for digital transformation, say experts

Improving employees’ hard and soft skills is necessary to digitally transform organisations, experts said at the “Synergising Digital Leadership with People Leadership to Achieve Breakthroughs in 2022" webinar on Thursday.

Studies conducted by several institutions worldwide show that 70 per cent of organisations failed to achieve digital transformation because their staff was not ready for the change.

Porntip Iyimapun, founder and CEO of PacRim Group, said most organisations face four challenges: fear of change, unclear direction, problems with organisation structure and lack of leadership.

“To deal with these challenges, leaders must build their credibility to gain trust, set up clear directions, manage systems and procedures in line with a new strategy and boost their staffs’ potential,” she said.

"Leaders alone cannot drive the organisation towards success. For that, they need to leverage all resources as much as possible.”

Meanwhile, Skooldio managing director Virot Chiraphadhanakul said many organisations failed with their digital transformation because of conflicts between technical and non-technical members of staff. He added that digital literacy was another important hard skill accepted by many organisations.

"If technical and non-technical staff members realise the opportunities and can utilise their digital skills, it will help boost the value of the business,” he said.

He added that many organisations have lost opportunities due to their failure in utilising digital skills due to the abovementioned challenges.

