TPS Sending Subsidiary Company “The Win Telecom” Signing Contract with LXT Networks

Mr.Bunsom Kitkasetsathaporn (1st on the Left) CEO The Practical Solution Public Company (TPS) congratulated to subsidiary company “The Win Telecom Co., Ltd.” Represented by Mr.Jamnong Nitnara, Managing Director (middle of the picture) which successfully signed on the Saphan Project (Underground Fiber Cable) valued 557 Million Thai Baht along with Mr.Arthakrit Sastararuchi, CEO LXT Networks Co., Ltd. Jointed Venture with Verge Digital Infrastructure Pte., Ltd. (Singapore) represented by Mr.Boyke Laldjising (1st on the Right) on behalf of Mr.Chris Wilson, CEO Verge. Verge is deploying a network of open-access, edge data centres across South-East Asia starting with the Saphan Project in the south of Thailand. Led by LXT Networks, the Saphan Project includes east and west coast cable landing stations, a 2 MW Edge Data centre in Hat Yai. The facilities will be connected by a new underground, multipath, fiber optic network being constructed by WIN Telecom. The project will commence early in 2022.