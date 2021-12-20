Siam Sindhorn has successfully propelled Sindhorn Village to become the largest LEED CAMPUS in Thailand and one of the Largest Mixed-Use Development in ASEAN to achieve LEED Certification for all its buildings.

Siam Sindhorn, Bangkok – Siam Sindhorn Co., Ltd. has successfully earned green building certification - LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) of U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) to all properties in Sindhorn Village Project which consist of * Sindhorn Residence * Sindhorn Tonson * Sindhorn Lumpini * The Residences at Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok * Baan Sindhorn * Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok * Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok Hotel and Sindhorn Midtown Hotel Bangkok. As the project is located on a total area of 42 Rai in the heart of Bangkok, it is also one of the largest Mixed-Use Development in Southeast Asia.
In addition, this is the first and largest project in Thailand whose all its buildings have been certified by LEED because of their environmental friendliness that ranges from design to energy-saving material selection. As a result, occupants can be confident that they will enjoy higher living quality and save considerably more on expenses. An example of the innovations incorporated into these buildings is three-layered glass designed to prevent heat, UVs, and external noise, therefore rendering an atmosphere that is both conducive to healthy living and more energy efficient. The design utilizes open space and allows natural lights from outside to replace the internal energy consumption and offers scenic possibilities, for the residents to enjoy external view. Every unit has also been tested for its indoor air quality (IAQ) to limit PM10, Formaldehyde, TVOCs, and Carbon Monoxide to the levels that meet the standards. In addition, the required amount of fresh air intake has been calculated to comply with ASHRAE 62.1 so that every room is filled with clean and safe air essential for healthy living. Simply put, the project is undoubtedly one of Thailand’s pioneers in green and energy-efficient buildings.
Another direct benefit of LEED buildings, apart from lower operating costs such as a 10% saving on energy use and a 20% decrease in water consumption, is a 30-40% reduction in CO2 emissions due to green zones that account for more than 53% of the total area, material selection, and improved energy efficiency. These are the qualities that will not only add value to the area but also make the payback period of LEED buildings shorter than that of conventional ones.
Mr. Pramote Techasupatkul, Executive Director of Siam Sindhorn Co., Ltd. said “As an organization whose goal is to develop eco-friendly properties and to promote sustainability and users’ quality of life, we strive to push forward to develop Sindhorn Village, which includes Residential Building, Hotel and Commercial Building for rent, into full-scale Green Buildings. Today, we have achieved our goal to develop Sindhorn Village to become the first largest group of hotel and residential project in Thailand and the largest one in Southeast Asia to be awarded a certification.
For more information, please call 02-650-9899 or visit website https://sindhornvillage.com
Published : December 20, 2021
