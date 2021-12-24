Gold price freezes amid worries over Omicron and US inflation

The spot gold price on Friday morning hovered around US$1,809 (THB60,652) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Thursday rose by $9.5 to $1,8011.7 per ounce due to support from buying the precious metal as a safe-haven asset amid concerns over the Omicron Covid-19 outbreak and the US inflation.

Related news:

The Hong Kong gold price, meanwhile, rose by HK$30 to $16,850 (THB72,434) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.