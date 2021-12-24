Gold price freezes amid worries over Omicron and US inflation

A Gold Traders Association report at 9.29am said the buying price of a gold bar was THB28,600 per baht weight and selling price THB28,700, while the buying and selling price of gold ornaments is THB28,091.48 and THB29,200, respectively.
The spot gold price on Friday morning hovered around US$1,809 (THB60,652) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Thursday rose by $9.5 to $1,8011.7 per ounce due to support from buying the precious metal as a safe-haven asset amid concerns over the Omicron Covid-19 outbreak and the US inflation.
Related news:
The Hong Kong gold price, meanwhile, rose by HK$30 to $16,850 (THB72,434) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.
Published : December 24, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Jan 10, 2022
Published : Jan 10, 2022
Published : Jan 09, 2022
Published : Jan 07, 2022
Published : Jan 10, 2022
Published : Jan 10, 2022
Published : Jan 10, 2022
Published : Jan 10, 2022