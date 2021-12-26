86 WTO members agree on 8 e-commerce articles

The eight articles include "online consumer protection," such as prohibiting fraudulent activities that cause harm to consumers, and "open government data," which encourages development of mainly small and medium-sized enterprises. The WTO had no common rules on e-commerce even though the volume of cross-border data flows approximately quintupled in the five years to 2020 due to digitization. It is the first time the members have agreed on individual articles.

In the field of e-commerce, about 20 items are viewed as still to be negotiated, including customs duties on electronic transmissions, with the aim of reaching general agreement by the end of 2022.