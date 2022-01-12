Korn urges Revenue Department to postpone cryptocurrency trading taxes

The department last week announced its plan to collect 15 per cent withholding taxes on transactions involving cryptocurrencies. The department said the loss from previous and future trading could not be cited for tax deduction. Profit from the trades throughout the year would also be added as income for paying yearly income tax, the department said.

Revenue Department director-general Ekniti Nitithanprapas said on Monday that his agency was discussing cryptocurrency tax guidelines with the Bank of Thailand, the Securities and Exchange Commission and other bodies and it was likely to issue tax rules on the crypto trade by the end of this month.

Korn said the department should also study taxing methods of other countries before making a final decision.

Apart from the capital gains tax (CGT), Korn said, traders and crypto exchange operators would also ask the department to clarify its plan to collect VAT when cryptocurrencies are used to buy goods.