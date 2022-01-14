UOB Group to take over Citi’s consumer banking sector in Thailand, 3 other nations

All 5,000 Citi staff members are expected to be shifted to UOB once the deal is completed.

UOB will pay Citi a cash consideration for the net assets it is acquiring subject to customary closing adjustments, plus a premium of 915 million Singapore dollars, Citi said, adding that UOB was selected after an extensive and competitive auction process.

Upon closing, Citi expects the transaction to result in the release of some US$1.2 billion of allocated tangible common equity, as well as an increase to tangible common equity of over $200 million.