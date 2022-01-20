Tue, January 25, 2022

business

Baht slumps to lowest level in 2 months

The baht hit its lowest point in two months, opening on Thursday at 32.90 to the US dollar, down from Wednesday’s closing of 33.04.

The currency is likely to move between 32.85 and 33.05 to the greenback during the day and even swing sideways unless it is influenced by a new factor, Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool predicted.

Poon said the baht would strengthen as investors sell their gold. However, he said it would swing sideways and not strengthen much if there was no supporting transaction from foreign investors or other factors that would help it strengthen.

He said the dollar might advance due to the demand for safe-haven assets.

Moreover, the currency market is volatile so foreign investors might offload more Thai stocks.

Poon also said the baht would see support from sales of gold if the price of the precious metal stayed between 1,830 and 1,840 dollars per ounce.

Related News

Baht expected to swing sideways

Baht sinks lowest in seven weeks, expected to swing sideways

Baht likely to swing sideways unless new factors surface

 

The key support level for the Thai currency would be from 32.80 to 32.90 – a level which importers are waiting for so they can purchase dollars. Meanwhile, the baht’s key resistance level would be from 33.20 to 33.30 – a level eyed by exporters so they can offload their dollars, he added.

 

Related News

Published : January 20, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Bangkokians will welcome the Tiger with muted splendour, survey shows

Published : Jan 25, 2022

No fuel tax cut for Oil Fund, says Finance Ministry

Published : Jan 25, 2022

Tensions over Ukraine may pull SET down to 1,630 points

Published : Jan 25, 2022

Baht opens weaker despite Test & Go relaunch, mass gold sell-off

Published : Jan 25, 2022

Latest News

Singapore, Indonesia in talks to make Bintan-Batam travel bubble two-way

Published : Jan 25, 2022

Risky dwelling for Rohingya living on hill slopes

Published : Jan 25, 2022

11.5m reports of ‘fake news’ in one week worries PM

Published : Jan 25, 2022

'Ray of sunshine': California university mourns death of zebra-crossing doctor

Published : Jan 25, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.