Baht slumps to lowest level in 2 months

Poon said the baht would strengthen as investors sell their gold. However, he said it would swing sideways and not strengthen much if there was no supporting transaction from foreign investors or other factors that would help it strengthen.

He said the dollar might advance due to the demand for safe-haven assets.

Moreover, the currency market is volatile so foreign investors might offload more Thai stocks.

Poon also said the baht would see support from sales of gold if the price of the precious metal stayed between 1,830 and 1,840 dollars per ounce.