Thai exports hit a historic high in December

The growth keeps up last year’s momentum when overall export growth was 17.1 per cent, exceeding by four times the original target of 4 per cent.

He said the Commerce Ministry expected the country’s exports to continue growing, at around 3-4 per cent this year.

Exports in December were valued at US$24.9 billion (Bt821.7 billion), while imports were up 33.4 per cent to $25.2 billion (831.6 billion), resulting in a trade deficit of $354.2 million (Bt11.6 billion).

Thailand’s exports in 2021 totalled $271.1 billion (Bt8.94 trillion), a 17.1 per cent rise over the previous year. Imports jumped 29.8 per cent year on year to $267.6 billion (Bt8.83 trillion), for a trade surplus of $3.57 billion (Bt11.78 billion), said Jurin, who also doubles as a deputy prime minister.