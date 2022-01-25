No fuel tax cut for Oil Fund, says Finance Ministry

Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said the ministry will monitor the global price of oil, especially the Dubai price, to see if it rises to a point where it is unbearable.

“The government cut fuel tax when the global prices hit US$100 per barrel," he said.

He expects the price of oil to drop after winter as the US will start using up its oil stocks once the price of oil rises.

He added that Middle East countries were planning to boost the production of oil last week, but failed to do so due to technical issues.

“The government will use the Oil Fund’s mechanisms to maintain the price of fuel in the country,” he said.

He also confirmed that the Oil Fund has plenty of liquidity as it has 10 billion baht in circulation and the government has loaned it another 20 billion baht to maintain fuel prices.