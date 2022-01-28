Developer Scope unveils premium 2-billion-baht project near Thonglor

Real estate developer Scope Company Ltd plans to launch a 2.5-billion-baht project, its third on Sukhumvit Road this year, its chief executive officer Yongyutt Chaipromprasith said.
The project, located next to Thonglor BTS station, has only 20 available units, which are priced at an average of 140 million baht per unit.
All interior design and architectural design consultations are by New York-based architect and interior designer Thomas Juul-Hansen.
The company expects more than 4.5 billion baht in presales from the three projects this year.
In 2023, Scope plans a 2.2-billion-baht project on Sukhumvit 23.
Yongyutt said Scope will highlight its presence in the market this year with the unveiling of The Langsuan Clubhouse which is part of Scope Langsuan project.
The clubhouse covers an area of over 2,500 square metres and is also designed by Juul-Hansen. The cost of furniture alone is more than 100 million baht and there is a 25-seat cinema with the best sound system, he said. There is also the Langsuan Lounge, which is a rooftop terrace and lounge with standards superior to a 6-star hotel.
Meanwhile, the eight-storey condo project Scope Promsri will collaborate with French furniture brand Ligne Roset.
Yongyutt said the company has done quite well in terms of sales even though Covid-19 has slowed down construction. “I think products that focus on quality and differentiation, like our Scope Langsuan and Scope Promsri projects, are virtually unaffected [by Covid-19] when it comes to sales.”
"And the buyers of Scope are those with real demand, which means that they are buying for real living, not for speculation, and they form a group that has real and unmatched purchasing power."
Scope will embark on more projects on the ‘"international premium” level at preferred locations in the future to create continuous growth, Yongyutt said.
The company will also launch a hospitality management business. That venture will reflect the company’s vision as a lifestyle company that not only develops residential projects but also strives to create a living experience, he said.
Published : January 28, 2022
