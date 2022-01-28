Developer Scope unveils premium 2-billion-baht project near Thonglor

Real estate developer Scope Company Ltd plans to launch a 2.5-billion-baht project, its third on Sukhumvit Road this year, its chief executive officer Yongyutt Chaipromprasith said.

The project, located next to Thonglor BTS station, has only 20 available units, which are priced at an average of 140 million baht per unit.

All interior design and architectural design consultations are by New York-based architect and interior designer Thomas Juul-Hansen.

The company expects more than 4.5 billion baht in presales from the three projects this year.

In 2023, Scope plans a 2.2-billion-baht project on Sukhumvit 23.

Yongyutt said Scope will highlight its presence in the market this year with the unveiling of The Langsuan Clubhouse which is part of Scope Langsuan project.

The clubhouse covers an area of over 2,500 square metres and is also designed by Juul-Hansen. The cost of furniture alone is more than 100 million baht and there is a 25-seat cinema with the best sound system, he said. There is also the Langsuan Lounge, which is a rooftop terrace and lounge with standards superior to a 6-star hotel.