Sun, February 13, 2022

business

BOT eyes cashless society with discussion on fee structure

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) has come out with a consultation paper to guide the country into the digital world.

BOT will open for discussion the structure of service fees. It will discuss and summarise the structure with related organisations this year to set fees for cash or cheque transactions.

The objective is to reduce the amount of money and cut down the number of paper cheques to less than 50 per cent of current usage within five years for Thailand to become a cashless society.

For the country to become a cashless society quickly, BOT must accelerate the process to reduce money transactions because every transaction with cash has a cost.

The fees will be an important determinant, indicator and stimulus for citizens to use less cash, the bank said.

The BOT-organised discussion, to be held until the end of February, will see if citizens agree with the change or not.

Related News

Move to ban cryptocurrency payments aimed at safeguarding financial stability

Thai economy gradually moving in the right direction, says BOT

More Thais getting smarter with their money, BOT survey shows

Related News

Published : February 02, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Boost EV sales with trade-in incentive: Auto industry

Published : Feb 12, 2022

Tipco launches immunity boosting drinks to fight Covid-19

Published : Feb 12, 2022

NokAir to start flying from Nakhon Ratchasima to Chiang Mai, Hat Yai, Phuket later this year

Published : Feb 12, 2022

Chanthaburi Gems and Jewelry Festival 2021-2022 a sparkling success

Published : Feb 12, 2022

Latest News

Biden, Putin discuss Ukraine crisis over phone

Published : Feb 13, 2022

Beijing Olympics ‘makes history’ with virtual meetings featuring holograms

Published : Feb 12, 2022

Chanettee fires brilliant eagle to stay on top at Thailand Mixed

Published : Feb 12, 2022

Boost EV sales with trade-in incentive: Auto industry

Published : Feb 12, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.