BOT eyes cashless society with discussion on fee structure

The objective is to reduce the amount of money and cut down the number of paper cheques to less than 50 per cent of current usage within five years for Thailand to become a cashless society.

For the country to become a cashless society quickly, BOT must accelerate the process to reduce money transactions because every transaction with cash has a cost.

The fees will be an important determinant, indicator and stimulus for citizens to use less cash, the bank said.

The BOT-organised discussion, to be held until the end of February, will see if citizens agree with the change or not.