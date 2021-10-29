More Thais getting smarter with their money, BOT survey shows

The overview of the survey results conducted last year showed that Thai people improved their financial skills level at 71.0 per cent, higher than the previous survey in 2018 at 66.2 per cent. The result is also higher than the latest OECD survey result in 2020, which averaged at 60.5 per cent.



However, when considering the components of financial skills in all three areas, it was found that Thai people have improved in every aspect.



Financial literacy stood at 62.9 per cent (55.7 per cent in 2018), improving in all topics. But there are also topics that can be further developed and promoted, including calculating interest on compound deposits, investment risk diversification and the value of money over time.



In terms of financial behavior, it was at 71.1 per cent (67.8 per cent in 2018), with the topic of money allocation before spending and studying information from appropriate sources having a high score.

The financial attitude was at 82.0 per cent (78.0 per cent in 2018), which was continually improving.



However, the topic of money management to avoid the problem of insufficient funds showed a lower score than in 2018.



In particular, the attitudes towards long-term planning for the future were the most evolving topic from 2018. Income instability from the Covid-19 epidemic crisis is likely to make people more aware of the importance of future events preparation.

