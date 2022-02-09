Baht 'likely to swing sideways' as investors await US inflation results

Poon said the baht was likely to swing sideways before US inflation results from its Consumer Price Index to be released on Thursday.

Investors should watch Thailand's Monetary Policy Committee meeting, especially its opinion on inflation in the country and pressure from central banks, especially the US Federal Reserve, to increase the policy interest rate, he said.

If the MPC is worried about inflation or pressure from a planned increase in the US interest rate, the committee might also increase its rate, which would cause the baht to strengthen, Poon believed.

He said the baht would not strengthen much until there is a new factor to support the Thai economy or help the market take risks.