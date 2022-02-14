Fri, February 18, 2022

business

Market risk-off may weaken baht, but will rally from selling of gold

The baht opened at 32.69 to the US dollar on Monday, unchanged from Friday’s closing rate.

The Thai currency is expected to move between 32.60 and 32.80 during the day and between 32.50 and 33.00 during the week, Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool predicted.

Poon said the baht is likely to fluctuate and weaken, especially if the market is in a risk-off state. However, it will not weaken much if investors sell gold as its price continues to rise.

The support level for the Thai currency will be from 32.50 to 32.60 – a level importers are waiting for so they can purchase dollars. Meanwhile, the baht’s resistance level will be at 33 – a level eyed by exporters so they can offload their dollars, he said.

He added that the dollar might strengthen if the market is in a risk-off state and will be highly volatile if Russia attacks Ukraine. However, the dollar may strengthen due to demand for safe-haven assets. The currency may also be supported if the US Federal Reserve accelerates the tightening of its monetary policy.

Published : February 14, 2022

By : THE NATION

