Weakening baht shored up by foreign investors

He said the baht weakened less than expected as foreign investors bought Thai stocks and short-term bonds worth more than 33 billion baht.

The dollar, however, strengthened after US inflation figures were higher than expected, sparking speculation that the Federal Reserve will increase the interest rate to a level higher than investors expect.

Poon said these factors will slow down the strengthening of the baht in the short term.

He said foreign speculators should buy Thai assets so the baht does not weaken much.