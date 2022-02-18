Tue, March 01, 2022

business

Thai agricultural products enjoying export growth spurt

Thailand’s agricultural product exports grew 17 per cent last year despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the Office of Agricultural Economics said.

Chanthanon Wankhajorn, secretary-general of the Office of Agricultural Economics, said exports of Thai agricultural products from January to December last year were valued at Bt1.3 trillion, a 17 per cent increase over exports in 2020.

He said the high value of exports had enabled Thailand to enjoy a trade surplus of Bt813.69 billion in agricultural products trade.

Bilateral trade of agricultural products with other Asean nations increased by 4.86 per cent to Bt422.75 billion.

Chanthanon said Thailand’s exports of agricultural products to Asean countries grew 3.46 per cent, allowing the Kingdom to enjoy a trade surplus of Bt171.35 billion.

Malaysia was the top importer of Thai agricultural products in the region, followed by Vietnam and Cambodia.

The top five Thai agricultural product exports in terms of value were UHT milk and UHT soya milk with the export value of Bt46.64 billion, sugar and products from sugar (Bt38.07 billion), rubber (Bt29.9 billion), edible seasonings (Bt28.43 billion) and food dressings made from cereals, flour and milk (Bt25.09 billion).

Chanthanon added that Thailand also enjoyed export growth of agricultural products through free trade agreements outside Asean. The growth was 33.06 per cent with last year’s value of Bt653.66 billion, allowing Thailand to enjoy a trade surplus of Bt474.19 billion for agricultural product trade.

The markets that saw the highest export growth rates last year were India, China, South Korea, New Zealand, and Japan. The agricultural goods with the highest export growth were palm oil (Bt22.78 billion), tapioca (Bt41.02 billion), rubber (Bt175.97 billion), fresh fruits (Bt135.99 billion), and starch and inulin products (Bt52.8 billion).

“It was a good year for the export of Thai agricultural products, despite the pandemic. It might be partly because consumers and businesses have adapted to the situation,” Chanthanon said.

He said the Agriculture Ministry will make sure that Thailand’s agricultural products will not be contaminated when exported and the country is confident of seeing higher growth this year.

Related News

Published : February 18, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Sri Trang proposes record dividend to cap a year of historic highs

Published : Feb 28, 2022

CIRCO Hub seminar sheds light on real-life application of circular economy, self-sufficiency

Published : Feb 28, 2022

In gradual move towards EVs, excise tax on petrol vehicles to be hiked

Published : Feb 28, 2022

Global inflation and supply-chain shortcomings pose challenges to central banks

Published : Feb 28, 2022

Latest News

Japanese companies on alert for possible cyber-attacks from Russia

Published : Mar 01, 2022

Wang: Sanctions cannot solve problems

Published : Mar 01, 2022

Singapore will impose export controls on items that can be used as weapons in Ukraine: Vivian Balakrishnan

Published : Mar 01, 2022

Seoul to ban exports of strategic materials to Russia

Published : Mar 01, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.