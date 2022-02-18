Thai agricultural products enjoying export growth spurt

He said the high value of exports had enabled Thailand to enjoy a trade surplus of Bt813.69 billion in agricultural products trade.

Bilateral trade of agricultural products with other Asean nations increased by 4.86 per cent to Bt422.75 billion.

Chanthanon said Thailand’s exports of agricultural products to Asean countries grew 3.46 per cent, allowing the Kingdom to enjoy a trade surplus of Bt171.35 billion.

Malaysia was the top importer of Thai agricultural products in the region, followed by Vietnam and Cambodia.