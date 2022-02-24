Gold glitters as Russia-Ukraine conflict sends prices rising

In global markets, the price of the precious metal is likely to touch the benchmark of US$2,000 (THB64,575) an ounce if the situation worsens, with domestic prices expected to test the range of 30,450-30,650 baht per baht weight, said Siriluck Pakotiprapha, vice president of Hua Seng Heng Gold Futures’ Research Department.

She said domestic gold prices have been on the increase after price hikes in the world market.

Russia’s invasion has led to many investors offloading their risky assets to purchase gold, which is considered a safe-haven investment, she added.