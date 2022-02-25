Tue, March 01, 2022

business

SCB 10X ranked No 2 global corporate venture capital fund

SCB 10X, a holding company of Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), was ranked the No 2 global Corporate Venture Capital (CVC) fund by market analyst CB Insights on Thursday.

The ranking is based on investment potential.

SCB 10X was established in January 2020 with a "Moonshot Mission" to achieve exponential growth through technology innovations and investments beyond banking via its three arms: Venture Builder, Venture Capital and Strategic Investment & Partnership.

Venture Builder supports talented individuals or entrepreneurs with funding, as well as the Venture Building Platform that provides a network of talent, efficient middle and back-office operations as shared services, and a network of partners.

Venture Capital invests in early-stage start-ups to generate both strategic and financial returns for SCB, with a focus on fintech, blockchain and decentralised finance (DeFi), digital work and lifestyle, digital health and wellness, interconnected world and IoT, and deeptech.

Strategic Investment & Partnership invests in growth-stage tech companies.

Related News

Published : February 25, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Sri Trang proposes record dividend to cap a year of historic highs

Published : Feb 28, 2022

CIRCO Hub seminar sheds light on real-life application of circular economy, self-sufficiency

Published : Feb 28, 2022

In gradual move towards EVs, excise tax on petrol vehicles to be hiked

Published : Feb 28, 2022

Global inflation and supply-chain shortcomings pose challenges to central banks

Published : Feb 28, 2022

Latest News

Japanese companies on alert for possible cyber-attacks from Russia

Published : Mar 01, 2022

Wang: Sanctions cannot solve problems

Published : Mar 01, 2022

Singapore will impose export controls on items that can be used as weapons in Ukraine: Vivian Balakrishnan

Published : Mar 01, 2022

Seoul to ban exports of strategic materials to Russia

Published : Mar 01, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.