SCB 10X ranked No 2 global corporate venture capital fund

Venture Builder supports talented individuals or entrepreneurs with funding, as well as the Venture Building Platform that provides a network of talent, efficient middle and back-office operations as shared services, and a network of partners.

Venture Capital invests in early-stage start-ups to generate both strategic and financial returns for SCB, with a focus on fintech, blockchain and decentralised finance (DeFi), digital work and lifestyle, digital health and wellness, interconnected world and IoT, and deeptech.

Strategic Investment & Partnership invests in growth-stage tech companies.