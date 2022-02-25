SCB 10X ranked No 2 global corporate venture capital fund

The ranking is based on investment potential.
SCB 10X was established in January 2020 with a "Moonshot Mission" to achieve exponential growth through technology innovations and investments beyond banking via its three arms: Venture Builder, Venture Capital and Strategic Investment & Partnership.
Venture Builder supports talented individuals or entrepreneurs with funding, as well as the Venture Building Platform that provides a network of talent, efficient middle and back-office operations as shared services, and a network of partners.
Venture Capital invests in early-stage start-ups to generate both strategic and financial returns for SCB, with a focus on fintech, blockchain and decentralised finance (DeFi), digital work and lifestyle, digital health and wellness, interconnected world and IoT, and deeptech.
Strategic Investment & Partnership invests in growth-stage tech companies.
Published : February 25, 2022
By : THE NATION
