Thai shippers see exports taking a hit if Russia-Ukraine war prolongs

Chaichan said the fighting and retaliation against Russia would definitely affect the global and Thai economies and production costs would definitely increase due to the rising prices of oil and raw materials.

He said the materials that would be affected include steel, grains and semiconductors and their rising prices would lead to a reduction in purchase orders.

The council expects that if fighting does not escalate but ends through negotiations within three months, Thailand’s exports would still grow at five per cent.

Chaichan said the first quarter would see 5 per cent growth of exports, valued at US$67 billion to $68 billion, because Thai exporters have already received orders.