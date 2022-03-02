Sat, March 12, 2022

Baht expected to fluctuate widely but ‘not weaken much’

The baht opened at 32.68 to the US dollar on Wednesday, weakening from Tuesday’s close of 32.61, the weakest in two weeks.

Krungthai Bank predicted the Thai currency would move between 32.65 and 32.80 during the day.

Poon said the baht was likely to fluctuate in a wide range due to pressure from the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

However, it would not weaken much because the gold price is increasing as investors sell the precious metal, he pointed out. Moreover, the baht is finding support from foreign purchases of Thai stocks.

In the short term, the baht’s key resistance level will remain at 32.80-32.90 to the dollar, while the key support level would be at 32.40.

Poon noted that the currency market is back to selling risk assets again due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict after peace negotiations failed.

Meanwhile, some investors are worried about stagflation as energy prices increase while central banks are raising interest rates.

Sanctions on Russia are also pressuring the overall world economy, Poon added.

Published : March 02, 2022

THE NATION

