Thai exporters’ FTA privileges utilisation in 2021 hits an all-time high

Pitak said the import of goods using FTA privileges in 2021 were valued at $44.871 billion, an increase of 28.51 per cent, and the percentage of FTA privilege utilisation was 25.63 per cent.

The importers used the FTA privileges the most with China, followed by Asean and Japan.

Pitak added that the GSP programme from the US ended in December 2020 and the US Congress is now deliberating a draft law to extend the privileges.

The bill is expected to be approved soon, but the conditions for granting trade privileges by the US government are expected to change, based on US priority for certain issues, such as environment and labourers, Pitak added.