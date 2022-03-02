Jurin maintains export target for 2022 as Thailand’s January exports grow by 8%

Jurin said the country enjoyed growth mainly because the Commerce Ministry has been working closely with the private sector to boost exports.

Moreover, the manufacturing sector was expanding globally, which was reflected in the Global Manufacturing Index that was above 50 points for 19 consecutive months.

Another factor was the fact that the shortage of containers at the Laem Chabang deep sea port and Bangkok Port has eased, Jurin said. He said the private sector and US authorities have been working night and day and on holidays to speed up clearance of goods so the containers could be recycled for use for exports.

Jurin added that the figure was much higher than the 0.3 per cent growth in January 2021.

The Commerce Ministry maintained its export target for this year of 3 to 4 per cent growth despite the Russia-Ukraine war, Jurin said.

Jurin said the permanent secretary has been assigned to discuss the situation related to the war with the Thai Chamber of Commerce, the Federation of Thai Industries, and the Thai National Shippers’ Council on measures to mitigate the impact of the war.

Jurin said the discussion concluded that the current situation would not much affect Thailand’s exports because exports to Russia constituted only 0.38 per cent of all export figures and only 0.04 per cent to Ukraine.

He said the conflict could affect in the long run due to rising cost because of increasing oil prices.

The meeting discussed that if some ports in Russia and Ukraine remain closed because of the war, new ports would have to be found and the shipping costs would rise.

The meeting also realised that the war could affect the prices of imported materials, such as steel for making cans and for construction and grains for making animal feed, as Russia and Ukraine are major exporters of wheat.

The meeting also discussed a measure for Thailand to seek new markets in the Middle East, Africa and Latin America to substitute markets in Russia and Ukraine.

Jurin said the meeting also discussed finding alternate markets where Thailand could replace Russia and Ukraine. For example, Thailand could try to export tapioca to China to replace corn from Ukraine or export rubber products to the US to replace products from Ukraine.

Jurin said he had told the permanent secretary to work closely with the three organisations to find measures to mitigate the impact from the war.