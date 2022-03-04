Investors snap up 23 hotels as Thai tourism industry starts improving

Most of the hotels sold last year are located in Surat Thani’s Samui island, Bangkok and Phuket – representing 44.3 per cent, 24.6 per cent, and 11.7 per cent of the total value respectively, according to JLL.

“Normally, Bangkok accounts for the highest hotel sales, but Koh Samui came in first last year, not just because more hotels were sold, but also because it had one with the highest price,” said Pimpanga Yomchinda, vice president at JLL's Hotels & Hospitality Group.

The 23 hotels sold last year have some 3,000 rooms and their price averaged between 500 million and 600 million baht. The most expensive hotel located on Samui was sold for more than 1 billion baht.

More hotel purchase deals are under negotiation for properties in Bangkok and other destinations popular among tourists, Chakkrit said, adding that some of these hotels were worth more than 1 billion baht.

He said JLL expects the value of Thai hotel sales this year to exceed that of 2021.