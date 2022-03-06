Honda and Sony partnering to make electric vehicles in boost for Thai EV plans

Honda and Sony have announced a joint venture to develop, manufacture and sell EVs. The new brand plans to be up and running this year, with its first EVs ready for delivery in 2025.
Honda already makes its hybrid Accord model in Thailand, taking advantage of generous government subsidies aimed at making the Kingdom a regional hub of EV production. Thailand is targeting production of 750,000 electric vehicles per year by 2030, or 30 per cent of its total auto production.
Honda also has plans to open an EV battery plant in Thailand to boost its production capacity.
The Japanese automaker will produce the new EVs at one of its plants, though no location for production was given.
The Japanese firms said their alliance brings together Honda's mobility development capabilities, vehicle body manufacturing technology and after-sales service, with Sony's expertise in imaging, sensing, telecommunication, network, and entertainment technologies. “Sony is expected to be responsible for developing a mobility service platform and making it available for the new company,” they said in a joint statement, without elaborating.
"Through this alliance with Honda … we intend to build on our vision to ‘make the mobility space an emotional one’ and contribute to the evolution of mobility centred around safety, entertainment and adaptability,” Sony president and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida said.
Published : March 06, 2022
By : THE NATION
