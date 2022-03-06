Honda and Sony partnering to make electric vehicles in boost for Thai EV plans

Honda already makes its hybrid Accord model in Thailand, taking advantage of generous government subsidies aimed at making the Kingdom a regional hub of EV production. Thailand is targeting production of 750,000 electric vehicles per year by 2030, or 30 per cent of its total auto production.

Honda also has plans to open an EV battery plant in Thailand to boost its production capacity.

The Japanese automaker will produce the new EVs at one of its plants, though no location for production was given.