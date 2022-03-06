Secrets of turning Thai herbs into gold revealed at business showcase next week

The event will reveal how Thai businesses can add value to their herbal products under the country’s Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economic model, said DITP director-general Phusit Rattanakul Sereeruengrit.

"The government expects the BCG model to help boost the country's GDP by Bt1 trillion between 2022 and 2027," he said.

The DITP roadshow is a collaboration with Patom, a Thai herbal brand that has achieved success in overseas markets.

"Sam Phran garden manager and Patom director Anak Navaraj and Patom’s sale & marketing director Datchanee Kunavichayanont will share ideas for operating businesses in line with the BCG model," he added.