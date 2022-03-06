Sat, March 12, 2022

business

Secrets of turning Thai herbs into gold revealed at business showcase next week

Entrepreneurs seeking to tap Thailand’s multimillion-dollar herbal industry will head to the famous Suan Sam Phran rose garden just south of Bangkok next week.

The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) will promote Thai herbal products’ potential to penetrate the global market at the garden in Nakhon Pathom on Wednesday (March 9).

The event will reveal how Thai businesses can add value to their herbal products under the country’s Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economic model, said DITP director-general Phusit Rattanakul Sereeruengrit.

"The government expects the BCG model to help boost the country's GDP by Bt1 trillion between 2022 and 2027," he said.

The DITP roadshow is a collaboration with Patom, a Thai herbal brand that has achieved success in overseas markets.

"Sam Phran garden manager and Patom director Anak Navaraj and Patom’s sale & marketing director Datchanee Kunavichayanont will share ideas for operating businesses in line with the BCG model," he added.

Sales of herbs have soared in the global market over the past two years as people seek remedies and protection against Covid-19.

The Thai herbal industry was worth US$54.73 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $70 billion in 2026.

Related News

Published : March 06, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Thai oil companies told to boost reserves as Russia-Ukraine war continues

Published : Mar 11, 2022

Investment proposals of 44 foreign firms approved, 5 in the EEC

Published : Mar 11, 2022

Baht expected to have bumpy ride on Friday

Published : Mar 11, 2022

FTI wants Test & Go scheme scrapped, subsidies for fuel

Published : Mar 10, 2022

Latest News

Thailand records 24,592 Covid-19 cases and 68 deaths on Saturday

Published : Mar 12, 2022

Purple Line southern section construction to start this year

Published : Mar 11, 2022

Prayut orders speedy, transparent probe into Tangmo’s death

Published : Mar 11, 2022

Saudi Arabia makes strong statement by shunning Biden plea on oil supply boost

Published : Mar 11, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.