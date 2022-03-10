Sat, March 12, 2022

business

Public most satisfied with crop price-guarantee scheme: survey

A survey carried out by the Commerce Ministry found the majority of people were aware of key ministry projects, while the programme to guarantee crop prices won the most public satisfaction.

The results of the survey were announced by Trade Policy and Strategy Office director Ronnarong Phoolpipat.

Ronnarong said the survey was conducted in January among 10,072 respondents from all districts across the country.

Sixty per cent of the respondents, who were asked whether they knew about the Commerce Ministry policies for 2021, voiced their affirmation, the director said.

He said 75 per cent of those who were aware said they were happy about the projects because they helped increase people’s incomes while reducing expenses during the time of economic hardship.

Ronnarong said the highest rate of public awareness and satisfaction – 81.3 per cent – was for the scheme guaranteeing crop prices for farmers.

It was followed by the project to sell consumer goods at discount prices, which was cited by 76 per cent of the respondents.

Public most satisfied with crop price-guarantee scheme: survey Meanwhile, 73.5 per cent voiced happiness over a project promoting online sales of goods, Ronnarong said.

The programme guaranteeing crop prices came out on top as the most liked, with 81 per cent of respondents citing it, he said.

“The price guarantee project was continued for the second time last year after the first in 2020. It helped farmers earn more income when they had to sell their crops amid low market prices,” Ronnarong pointed out.

The second most liked project was one promoting online trading, with 77 per cent of respondents mentioning it, the director said.

It was followed by the project to speed up registration of geographical indication goods, with 75.8 per cent citing it, Ronnarong added.

Related News

Published : March 10, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Thai oil companies told to boost reserves as Russia-Ukraine war continues

Published : Mar 11, 2022

Investment proposals of 44 foreign firms approved, 5 in the EEC

Published : Mar 11, 2022

Baht expected to have bumpy ride on Friday

Published : Mar 11, 2022

FTI wants Test & Go scheme scrapped, subsidies for fuel

Published : Mar 10, 2022

Latest News

Thailand records 24,592 Covid-19 cases and 68 deaths on Saturday

Published : Mar 12, 2022

Purple Line southern section construction to start this year

Published : Mar 11, 2022

Prayut orders speedy, transparent probe into Tangmo’s death

Published : Mar 11, 2022

Saudi Arabia makes strong statement by shunning Biden plea on oil supply boost

Published : Mar 11, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.