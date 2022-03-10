Public most satisfied with crop price-guarantee scheme: survey

Ronnarong said the highest rate of public awareness and satisfaction – 81.3 per cent – was for the scheme guaranteeing crop prices for farmers.

It was followed by the project to sell consumer goods at discount prices, which was cited by 76 per cent of the respondents.

Meanwhile, 73.5 per cent voiced happiness over a project promoting online sales of goods, Ronnarong said.

The programme guaranteeing crop prices came out on top as the most liked, with 81 per cent of respondents citing it, he said.

“The price guarantee project was continued for the second time last year after the first in 2020. It helped farmers earn more income when they had to sell their crops amid low market prices,” Ronnarong pointed out.

The second most liked project was one promoting online trading, with 77 per cent of respondents mentioning it, the director said.

It was followed by the project to speed up registration of geographical indication goods, with 75.8 per cent citing it, Ronnarong added.