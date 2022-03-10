Public most satisfied with crop price-guarantee scheme: survey

The results of the survey were announced by Trade Policy and Strategy Office director Ronnarong Phoolpipat.
Ronnarong said the survey was conducted in January among 10,072 respondents from all districts across the country.
Sixty per cent of the respondents, who were asked whether they knew about the Commerce Ministry policies for 2021, voiced their affirmation, the director said.
He said 75 per cent of those who were aware said they were happy about the projects because they helped increase people’s incomes while reducing expenses during the time of economic hardship.
Ronnarong said the highest rate of public awareness and satisfaction – 81.3 per cent – was for the scheme guaranteeing crop prices for farmers.
It was followed by the project to sell consumer goods at discount prices, which was cited by 76 per cent of the respondents.
Meanwhile, 73.5 per cent voiced happiness over a project promoting online sales of goods, Ronnarong said.
The programme guaranteeing crop prices came out on top as the most liked, with 81 per cent of respondents citing it, he said.
“The price guarantee project was continued for the second time last year after the first in 2020. It helped farmers earn more income when they had to sell their crops amid low market prices,” Ronnarong pointed out.
The second most liked project was one promoting online trading, with 77 per cent of respondents mentioning it, the director said.
It was followed by the project to speed up registration of geographical indication goods, with 75.8 per cent citing it, Ronnarong added.
Published : March 10, 2022
By : THE NATION
