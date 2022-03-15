Theatres the biggest gainers, as ad spending in media sees slight drop

But when the ad spending of January and February were added up to Bt16.871 billion, the value dropped 0.36 per cent year on year.

Nielsen said although television saw a contraction in advertising revenue year on year, it was still the media that received the highest portion of money, securing about 55 per cent of overall spending.

The company said ad spending on television for the first two months was Bt9.324 billion, a 4.25 per cent drop.

Spending on other media, according to Nielsen, included:

➣ Bt1.548 billion on outdoor and mobile media (-1.09 per cent)

➣ Bt444 million on radio media (-0.67 per cent)

➣ Bt419 million on print media (-16.53 per cent)