Mon, April 04, 2022

business

Theatres the biggest gainers, as ad spending in media sees slight drop

Advertisement spending in Thailand for the first two months amounted to Bt16.871 billion, a 0.36 per cent drop, Nielsen Holdings Inc said.

Nielsen said ad spending in February was valued at Bt8.517 million, a slight increase of 0.58 per cent compared to the same month last year.

But when the ad spending of January and February were added up to Bt16.871 billion, the value dropped 0.36 per cent year on year.

Nielsen said although television saw a contraction in advertising revenue year on year, it was still the media that received the highest portion of money, securing about 55 per cent of overall spending.

The company said ad spending on television for the first two months was Bt9.324 billion, a 4.25 per cent drop.

Spending on other media, according to Nielsen, included:

➣ Bt1.548 billion on outdoor and mobile media (-1.09 per cent)

➣ Bt444 million on radio media (-0.67 per cent)

➣ Bt419 million on print media (-16.53 per cent)

Nielsen said movie theatres saw the biggest growth in ad revenue with Bt1.114 billion being spent on ads in theatres, up 66.27 per cent.

Department stores also received revenue of Bt111 million during the first two months, an increase of 12.12 per cent.

Nielsen added that another Bt3.911 billion was spent for advertisements on internet-based media, but the Digital Advertising Association (Thailand) has yet to announce the rate of growth of this group.

Nielsen said cosmetics and personal care products were the biggest spenders with Bt2.393 billion on advertising, an increase of 8 per cent.

It was followed by media and marketing group that spent Bt981 million, up by 30 per cent. The state sector came third with Bt509 million spent, an increase of 35 per cent.

The product groups that spent less for ads during the first two months included vehicles (Bt944 million, -15 per cent), foods and beverages (Bt2.718 billion, -8 per cent) and retailers and restaurants (Bt1.775 billion, -7 per cent).

Nielsen noted that some giant consumer goods distributors spent less for ads while others spent more during the period.

Those who spent less on ads during the first two months included Nestle Thailand (Bt488 million, down 21 per cent), Unilever Thai Trading (Bt392 million, down 47 per cent), and Toyota Motors Thailand (Bt229 million, slightly lower).

Those who spent more on ads during the first two months included Procter and Gamble Thailand (Bt443 million, up 7 per cent), Mono Shopping (Bt361 million, up 9.72 per cent), and Tri Petch Isuzu Sales (Bt229 million, up 45.85 per cent).

