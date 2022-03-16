Marriott marks International Women’s Day with Bangkok gender equality event

The event was organised by the Women’s Ambassador Network, part of the Marriott Thailand Business Council, which strives to strengthen women’s rights through its Women in Leadership programme.

An hour-long session gathered some of Thailand’s top hotel and real estate professionals for a networking reception and panel discussion on the topic of “Breaking the Bias” – the theme of this year’s International Women’s Day.

Hosted by Bangkok’s The Athenee Hotel, the event was led by Tina Liu, general manager of W Bangkok and the first female chairperson of the Marriott Thailand Business Council, along with Pamela Ong, hotel manager of Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town, and Variya Lulitanond, Marriott International’s area director of Marketing for Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia and Myanmar. The three executives are also key members of the Women’s Ambassador Network.