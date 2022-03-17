Finance Ministry ready for cash injection to help low-income earners

Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said on Wednesday that his ministry was considering the source of funds to support government subsidies to decrease the cost of living.
Deputy Finance Minister Santi Promphat expects no problem with finding money for the purpose.
However, he said, the Fiscal Policy Office reported that it had a fiscal limitation because some organisations could not reach the target of revenue collection. However, the government saw a necessity to spend to help people in lower income levels.
Santi said the spending would not only help low-income earners but also stimulate the economy.
Published : March 17, 2022
By : THE NATION
