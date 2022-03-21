Mon, April 04, 2022

Baht opens slightly down on Monday as market monitors oil price, peace talks

The baht opened at 33.32 to the US dollar on Monday, weakening from Friday’s close of 33.30.

The Thai currency is expected to move between 33.25 and 33.40 during the day and between 33.10 and 33.60 during the week, Krungthai market strategist Poon Panichpibool said.

The baht might fluctuate in a wide range, he added. He suggested speculating on foreign investors returning to Thai stocks.

However, he warned the baht could come under downward pressure due to concern about domestic economic recovery if the oil price surges or the Covid-19 situation in China worsens.

Poon forecast a baht resistance level at 33.40 to 33.50, which would see exporters selling the dollar. He saw its key support level as 33.00 to 33.20, when importers would buy dollars.

Poon added that the dollar might strengthen if ongoing negotiations between Ukraine and Russia fail and the situation worsens. Moreover, worry over stagflation if the price of crude oil rises might support dollar possession, he said.

Published : March 21, 2022

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
